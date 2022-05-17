Manulife’s agents pictured in Central in 1977. Photo: Manulife
125 years: how Hong Kong and Manulife, the city’s longest-continuous insurer, are entwined

  • Company stays with the city through many ups and downs, including wartime invasion, stock market crashes and epidemics
  • Agents’ dedication to serving their customers recognised by awards and highlighted by record-breaking business performance

Morning Studio editors

Updated: 5:00pm, 17 May, 2022

