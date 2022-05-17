Manulife’s agents pictured in Central in 1977. Photo: Manulife
125 years: how Hong Kong and Manulife, the city’s longest-continuous insurer, are entwined
- Company stays with the city through many ups and downs, including wartime invasion, stock market crashes and epidemics
- Agents’ dedication to serving their customers recognised by awards and highlighted by record-breaking business performance
Paid Post:
Manulife Hong Kong
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Manulife’s agents pictured in Central in 1977. Photo: Manulife