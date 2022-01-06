Pointing the Way

[Sponsored Article] Consisting of 27 influential business leaders from a wide spectrum of industries, the HKUST Business School Advisory Council (SAC) Annual Meeting is one of the most important occasions where the School’s management team receives strategic advice and guidance from the SAC to improve teaching and research endeavors. Presided by Council Chairman Dr Hans Michael JEBSEN, this important meeting was held on 28 October 2021 in a hybrid form, comprising both virtual and physical formats. The meeting began with a welcome remark by HKUST President Professor SHYY Wei as he shared the latest developments of the University. Notable highlights include the year-round celebration program for the University’s 30th anniversary, the opening of the Shaw Auditorium, and the new HKUST (Guangzhou) campus. Following a presentation made by the School’s Dean Professor TAM Kar Yan, members offered meaningful insights and solid recommendations on the School’s strategic focus areas.