(From left) Professor Roger KING, Senior Advisor and Founding Director of the Thompson Center for Business Case Studies; Prof Michael CHEN Shih-Ta, Advisor for the Center; and Professor Winnie Qian PENG, Director of the Center
Making a Strong Case
HKUST’s extensive collection of Asia-related business case studies has not only led to a distribution partnership with Harvard Business Publishing, but also hit an all-time high in its global reach.
Paid Post:
HKUST Business School
Topic | The Value of Data
(From left) Professor Roger KING, Senior Advisor and Founding Director of the Thompson Center for Business Case Studies; Prof Michael CHEN Shih-Ta, Advisor for the Center; and Professor Winnie Qian PENG, Director of the Center