(From left) Professor TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, SGFN Program Co-Directors Professor Veronique J A LAFON-VINAIS and Professor Jimmy FUNG, and Professor Alexis LAU, Head of the Division of Environment and Sustainability
(From left) Professor TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, SGFN Program Co-Directors Professor Veronique J A LAFON-VINAIS and Professor Jimmy FUNG, and Professor Alexis LAU, Head of the Division of Environment and Sustainability
Business

The First BSc in Sustainable & Green Finance in Hong Kong

This new programme bridges the talent gap in this emerging field and is perfectly positioned to bring exceptional talent for a sustainable future.

Topic |   The Value of Data
Advertising partner

Updated: 9:00am, 6 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
(From left) Professor TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, SGFN Program Co-Directors Professor Veronique J A LAFON-VINAIS and Professor Jimmy FUNG, and Professor Alexis LAU, Head of the Division of Environment and Sustainability
(From left) Professor TAM Kar Yan, Dean of HKUST Business School, SGFN Program Co-Directors Professor Veronique J A LAFON-VINAIS and Professor Jimmy FUNG, and Professor Alexis LAU, Head of the Division of Environment and Sustainability
READ FULL ARTICLE