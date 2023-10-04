Tracing the Evolution of Wealth Planning: An Origin Story of R.E. Lee International's Global Success

In the post-war 1950’s, "wealth planning" was a phrase rarely heard outside of the dining rooms of influential families with vast inherited fortunes. From the 1950s to the 1970s, however, a significant shift occurred in the landscape of estate planning and wealth management. This period was marked by a primary focus on two key aspects: tax efficiency and traditional investment strategies. At the time, tax considerations held a paramount position in the realm of managing wealth. The estate taxes of that era were notably high, compelling individuals and families to prioritize strategic tax planning as an integral component of their financial management.

With a rich history spanning seven decades, R.E. Lee International has had the privilege of witnessing the metamorphosis of estate planning, tracing it back to the 1950s — a time when life insurance and wealth planning were largely enigmatic.

As R.E. Lee International approaches its 70th anniversary milestone, its journey through the intricate world of life insurance, and especially the evolving needs of generations who rely on its assurance, stands as a testament to its unwavering commitment to its patrons. In this series of brief insight articles, we explore one of the industry’s true innovators, and a peek into the world of high net worth individual (HNWI) personal wealth planning.

Estate planning emerged as a central theme during this period, reflecting the desire of families to safeguard their accumulated assets and pass them on to the succeeding generations while minimizing the burdensome implications of taxation. To achieve these objectives, a range of sophisticated tools and strategies such as trusts and gifting mechanisms took on significant roles in the arena of wealth preservation and legacy creation.

Since 1987, R.E. Lee International has maintained its US office at the prestigious address of 1201 Third Avenue in Seattle for over three decades.

Families and individuals strategically employed a repertoire of financial instruments and techniques to not only optimize their tax liability but also ensure the smooth and tax-efficient transition of assets to their heirs, thereby shaping the foundation for enduring legacies. The investment horizon then remained a far cry from today's multifaceted options. Conventional avenues like stocks and property dominated, while alternative investments were sparse.

The early 1970s heralded R.E. Lee International's expansion into Asia, culminating in its establishment in Hong Kong by 1979. Endowment insurance plans were the trend in Asia then, especially in regions where the concept of retirement funds was a fresh concept. The domain of international investing and global wealth planning was simpler than today's intricate web. Few dared to explore international diversification and offshore ventures, but it was this very niche that R.E. Lee International recognized and seized.

From 2004 to 2015, the iconic Park View Square in Singapore served as the office location for R.E. Lee International.

The 1990s positioned R.E. Lee International at the forefront of innovation. Working together with a Canadian insurer, the company began writing “jumbo” life insurance policies for clients throughout Asia. This culminated in 1999 with a groundbreaking US$150 million policy for a Japanese conglomerate, eventually amassing over US$400 million in total life insurance coverage. This was not merely a significant policy placement; it was a pioneering step in integrating life insurance as a backbone to estate planning in a region where such a concept was still such a foreign concept. This strategic move cemented R.E. Lee International's leadership in its market segment.

The financial landscape of the past was a stark contrast to today's digital-driven environment. The lack of instantaneous financial data, exhaustive analysis, electronic trading platforms and the like meant that wealth planning relied heavily on financial consultants and industry experts. Their access to market intelligence proved indispensable. Furthermore, intricacies of international investing and global wealth planning were less prominent, and so the ability of R.E. Lee International to harness this broad capacity amplified its growth and industry leadership.

The estate planning sector has since experienced a profound shift, offering both challenges and opportunities for those eager on safeguarding and augmenting their wealth. In subsequent columns, we will delve into the myriad evolutions that have reshaped estate planning. From avant-garde tactics to novel investment channels and the crucial role of technology, it is always beneficial for investors to stay informed, stay empowered, and unlock the secrets to solidifying a financial legacy that stands the test of time.