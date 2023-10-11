Pioneering a Compassionate Legacy for Families Navigating Healthcare and SEN Challenges
[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]
Allow us to recount the narrative of a client, Mr. Lau, an esteemed individual of considerable wealth with a family of four children (identities altered for privacy). The euphoria of welcoming their first three daughters was immeasurable, and the family's joy knew no bounds upon learning of the impending arrival of a son when Mr. Lau was 46. The initial years were replete with laughter and merriment, but as their son approached the age of 8, their world underwent a transformation: an autism diagnosis. This revelation shook the family to its core, thrusting them into an abyss of emotional and financial tribulations.
Mr. Lau became increasingly concerned about his son's future well-being, particularly if he and his wife were no longer there to provide support. Anxious that his daughters might neither be willing nor capable of caring for their brother, he sought our expertise to ensure his son's ongoing care. Despite having already composed a will, bequeathing a significant portion of his inheritance to his autistic son, he could not dispel the nagging uncertainty of potential disputes with his daughters or their spouses.
It should be noted that, in Hong Kong, much like in many other jurisdictions, wills may face challenges such as undue influence, testamentary capacity, fraud, or improper execution, rendering this document vulnerable. These disputes often entangle family dynamics and disagreements concerning asset distribution. Unanticipated claimants, beyond immediate family, may disrupt intended asset allocation, thereby instigating protracted legal battles and emotional distress for surviving family members.
Given the escalating prevalence of developmental challenges, proactive planning is imperative to secure the future of children with special needs. Mr. Lau's story serves as a poignant reminder of the myriad challenges that families encounter in such circumstances. Being a forward-thinking parent, Mr. Lau recognized the importance of meticulous financial planning to ensure his son's sustained care. However, he also grappled with the fear of potential disputes among his children regarding the distribution of assets, underscoring a common concern among parents in similar situations.