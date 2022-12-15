[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] Key players and senior executives from the finance industry will congregate in Hong Kong for the Wiki Finance Expo World 2022 (WikiExpo), one of the world’s largest finance events for business and end-users which will take place at Hall 5 of AsiaWorld-Expo from December 16-17, opening from 9am to 6pm. Co-organised by the Hong Kong Blockchain Association and Cointelegraph Chinese, the two-day event will be packed with more than 30 talks and 7 seminars, covering some of the trending topics and new developments of the financial industry. The expo is ideal for those who work in or are interested in the fields of finance, financial technology, crypto-currencies, metaverse and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), as well as information technology professionals. Opportunity to learn from the key players and KOLs During the event, more than 60 renowned financial analysts and key opinion leaders (KOLs) in Hong Kong and from overseas will share their insights and outlooks on a selection of topics, including metaverse, crypto-currency, NFT, fintech, web 3.0, cyber security, as well as global economic developments. These include prominent financial and foreign exchange (forex) analysts and coaches such as Agnes Wu, Jasper Lo, Patrick Cheng, Piece Tam, Yamm Sir and Tsui Feng; experts in crypto-currencies and blockchain such as Yu Jianing, Wang Yang, Chin Shum, Tony Tong, Willy Fu, Thomas Cheung and Calvin Choi; financial and innovation technology experts such as Jerry C and Annie Yi; and gurus from overseas such as Rory Moore, Howard Greenberg, and Vadim Krekotin. Agnes Wu, a leading financial commentator in Hong Kong, will discuss the new economic landscape for capital growth under the struggling of world’s major power; Patrick Cheng, an experienced forex and financial analyst and trainer, will discuss the future of British pound after the demise of the Queen Elizabeth II; Tony Tong, president of Hong Kong Blockchain Association, will compare Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai which are tipped to become the encryption currency centre in the next 5 years; Howard Greenberg, chairman of the American Blockchain Cryptocurrency Association, will explain how the introduction of Citadel Black Rock and other legacy financial giants will change and challenge the current crypto exchanges and market makers; and Rory Moore, Youth Representative of United Nations, will explore the use educational technology to transform the global economy. In addition, founders and senior executives of famous financial apps in Hong Kong and China will share their views on the technology trends that will shape our world in the future. Seminars with panel discussions in multiple languages Insightful seminars will be held during the event to discuss some of the hot topics of the finance industry, with panel discussions available in English, Mandarin and Cantonese. On the English panel, Yu Jianing, principal of Huoda Education; Wang Yang, vice president for Institutional Advancement at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; and Howard Greenberg, chairman of the American Blockchain Cryptocurrency Association will join with Hanis Harmiles, NFT Queen Asia and the founder of Reinvent DAO, to discuss with professor Chow Ho Wan, Dr Willy Fu, Kitty Lo, and Vadim Krekotin, co-founder and CEO at Cointelegraph China, on the future developments and challenges of virtual assets and blockchain. On the Mandarin panel, Hong Kong’s leading experts in blockchain and digital finance will analyse and discuss whether the city will become a hotbed for crypto-currencies. Distinguished speakers will include Tony Tong, president of Hong Kong Blockchain Association; Emil Chan, co-chair of Hong Kong Digital Finance Association; Thomas Cheung, committee member of Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong; lawyer Henry Yu; Jason Shek; and Yvonne Wang. And on the Cantonese panel, Agnes Wu (stocks), Jasper Lo (US stocks, forex and futures), Patrick Cheng (forex and futures), Tsui Feng (stocks), Ang Kar Yong (Malaysia – forex and futures coach), Daniel Ang (Singapore – forex and futures coach) and Yamm Sir (forex coach) will join together to analyse and forecast the international gold, stocks and forex markets in 2023. Exhibition and other activities to engage visitors Held in conjunction with the seminars, there will be more than 50 exhibition booths to keep visitors abreast of the latest service offerings and financial technology developments in the areas such as forex, fintech, blockchain and liquidity services. Apart from the talks, seminars and exhibitions; the organisers will also offer various games and activities to entertain the visitors. These include a free gift for each visitor, and a lucky draw with 20 prizes including iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung ZFlip 4 5G, Apple Watch, Canon EOS DSLR, smartphones and electronics products. Visitors can also download a metaverse app to play a quiz game with prizes, or play a NFT game with a chance to win a NFT token. For easy access to and from the event venue, visitors can take advantage of the special promotion fare offered by Airport Express, which costs only HK$47 for same day return to the AsiaWorld-Expo from Hong Kong Station (which takes about 28 minutes), Kowloon Station (25 minutes) and Tsing Yi Station (18 minutes). In addition, six free shuttle bus routes will be provided for visitors, running between AsiaWorld-Expo and Central and Sheung Wan; Wan Chai and Causeway Bay; Tsim Sha Tsui and Mong Kok; Yuen Long and Tuen Mun; Tsuen Wan and Kwai Fong; and Tung Chung (X1 bus route). 