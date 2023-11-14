The drive of CARS to support city’s net-zero transition highlights the shared goal of Wofoo Social Enterprises and The Hongkong Bank Foundation

Established in 1981 by The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC), the Foundation has supported over 10,000 philanthropic projects. These projects aim to foster innovative ideas, tackle social and environmental issues, and enable progress in underserved communities in Hong Kong. CARS embodies the mutual core values of the Foundation and Wofoo, concentrating on sustainability and youth development. Bonnie Yip, the Senior Corporate Sustainability Manager for Asia Pacific at HSBC, said that the societal contributions of the Foundation are rooted in three primary areas: youth, sustainability, and the elderly. “We aim to cultivate a future-ready talent pool for Hong Kong and beyond through a variety of programmes and initiatives. In terms of sustainability, we collaborate with various partners to aid Hong Kong in its transition to net zero carbon emissions.”

The CARS initiative is a pioneering and comprehensive programme dedicated to supporting innovative green projects and nurturing the next generation of ‘climate entrepreneurs’ in Hong Kong. It further seeks to enhance social unity and harmony by bringing together individuals and organisations that share a common commitment to sustainability. This programme was initiated by the Hong Kong SDG Hub of Wofoo Social Enterprises and is jointly organised with the Environment and Ecology Bureau, HKSAR. In the Grand Final and Award Ceremony held in September, Dr Joseph Lee, GBS, OStJ, JP, Chairman of Wofoo Social Enterprises, expressed his appreciation to the supporting organisations. "In the face of various challenges, we have remained committed to raising awareness and driving action towards achieving the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). We extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners and supporters from various fields and sectors in the society.” Among the staunch supporters of CARS is The Hongkong Bank Foundation (the Foundation). William Chiu, who serves as the Secretary of the Advisory Committee for the Foundation, noted that sustainability had become a significant agenda for the community. “We all recognise that what we are doing here together is crucial for the future of Hong Kong and our planet. More climate action is urgently needed,” he said. “The Foundation is committed to working with our NGO partners and other stakeholders to support Hong Kong’s transition to net zero.”

“Our collaboration with Wofoo on the CARS initiative allows us to support young climate entrepreneurs with innovative ideas,” she added. “We view young individuals as the future of Hong Kong. Our aim is to support them by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge, as well as resources to prepare them for the future.”

As part of the Foundation’s commitment, HSBC staff actively participate in a range of activities. “Our volunteers are invited to serve as judges, assessing the innovative ideas of the participating teams and offering feedback,” Yip added. “We interact with the teams at various events, supporting them by cultivating an ecosystem that encourages discussion on sustainable development, networking, and awareness promotion. This forms part of our collaborative partnership.”

Aspiring green entrepreneurs explain their ideas to members of the community at a public pitching session held by CARS.

In recent years, Yip has been a member of the judging panel, interacting directly with the finalist teams. “In addition to evaluating the proposals, I have sought to offer constructive guidance to assist these teams in charting the best course forward,” she remarked.



The energy, passion, and enthusiasm of the participating teams are inspiring. Many exhibit a sharp awareness of their environment, effectively pinpointing often overlooked issues and utilising their creativity to craft innovative solutions to these challenges.



Many projects have left an indelible mark, among them is “The Furry Project,” a standout winner of the 2022-23 Scale-up Stage category. This pioneering project focuses on the upcycling of discarded pet hair and fur. It stands out for its integration of technology into its business model, which enables the crowdsourcing of raw materials from contributors such as pet owners and grooming salons. In collaboration with sustainable textile manufacturers, it offers a zero-waste, fully biodegradable, and commercially viable alternative for the textile industry, thereby advocating for genuine circular fashion.



The project’s innovative approach impressed Yip. “The group has identified specific pain points and employed creative thinking to develop something new. They engage with various stakeholders and actively involve them in the process.”

CARS features idea exchange between young green entrepreneurs and professionals from different fields.

The winning teams expressed their gratitude for the guidance they received from professionals such as Yip. Zuri Wong, founder of The Furry Project, noted that the team were grateful for CARS’ support in the early stages of their journey. “The structure of the CARS programme provided us with a solid foundation for what we could anticipate in our start-up journey, whether it was consultation with our mentors to brainstorm our business direction, showcasing sessions for our prototypes, or rounds of pitches with various panels,” Wong added.



The transition to net zero is a shared goal between Hong Kong and HSBC. Yip expressed hope that, in the long run, the ‘climate shapers’ nurtured by CARS could extend their eco-friendly initiatives to the wider community. By scaling up and commercialising these initiatives, they could impact Hong Kong’s transition towards net zero emissions.