Sarawak Energy’s Murum Hydroelectric Plant, located on the Murum River in Malaysia’s Sarawak state, can generate up to 944 megawatts of power. It features a stepped-chute spillway, which aerates overflow water and reduces its kinetic energy to help to preserve the river’s ecosystem. Photo: Sarawak Energy
Asean’s transition to renewable energy takes centre stage at SAREF 2.0 event in Malaysia
- The second Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum, organised by Sarawak Energy, continued the conversation on building a sustainable energy future
- Panel discussions addressed efforts in energy poverty eradication, renewable energy options and corporate strategies to achieve net-zero emissions
Paid Post:
Sarawak Energy
