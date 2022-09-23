(PH-2018) Artworks of Painting by God and A Bowl of Life displayed inside the “Hong Kong House”.
Art for thought displayed at the Hong Kong House’s Dialogue with Nature exhibition
- The “Hong Kong House” features artworks created in a collaboration between residents in Tsunan, Japan, Hong Kong and artist anothermountainman.
- Authentic and introspective, the artworks inspire the viewers to rethink human relationship with nature and savour every mindful moment in life.
Paid Post:
Art Promotion Office
(PH-2018) Artworks of Painting by God and A Bowl of Life displayed inside the “Hong Kong House”.