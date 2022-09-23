(PH-2018) Artworks of Painting by God and A Bowl of Life displayed inside the “Hong Kong House”.
(PH-2018) Artworks of Painting by God and A Bowl of Life displayed inside the “Hong Kong House”.
anothermountainman X HK House
Asia

Art for thought displayed at the Hong Kong House’s Dialogue with Nature exhibition

  • The “Hong Kong House” features artworks created in a collaboration between residents in Tsunan, Japan, Hong Kong and artist anothermountainman.
  • Authentic and introspective, the artworks inspire the viewers to rethink human relationship with nature and savour every mindful moment in life.

Advertising partner

Updated: 12:00am, 23 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
(PH-2018) Artworks of Painting by God and A Bowl of Life displayed inside the “Hong Kong House”.
(PH-2018) Artworks of Painting by God and A Bowl of Life displayed inside the “Hong Kong House”.
READ FULL ARTICLE