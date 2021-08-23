The Hong Kong House at Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale in Tsunan, Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The Hong Kong House at Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale in Tsunan, Niigata Prefecture, Japan.
Asia

Half an artistic step connects people miles apart

The “Hong Kong House at Echigo-Tsumari Art Triennale 2021” is an exemplary collaborative art project that has successfully harnessed the participation in both Hong Kong and Japan, and transformed multimedia artworks into a feast for the senses that connects and resonates with the people in both places.

Topic |   Art show connects HK and Japan
Updated: 12:00am, 23 Aug, 2021

