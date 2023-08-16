ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL: An immersive journey into the diverse cinematic tapestry of Southeast Asia
In a world where cultural exchange and understanding are more important than ever, the creative industry has proven to be a powerful catalyst. From music to movies, these artistic mediums can bridge gaps and bring people together from different cultures and backgrounds.
Recognising the significance of this, the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation is taking an initiative by organising the first-ever ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL in Hong Kong this month. This exciting event promises to showcase the diverse and rich cinematic talents of the ASEAN region, offering a unique opportunity for cross-cultural appreciation and discourse.
The ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL is supported by the Consulate General offices of ASEAN, Hong Kong government departments and various other industry organisations. It is co-presented by M+ and Asia Society Hong Kong Center, showcasing a collaborative effort to bring a unique cinematic experience to audiences in Hong Kong.
The Consul Generals representing Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam in Hong Kong expressed their belief in the abundant collaboration opportunities between Hong Kong’s creative industries and that of their respective countries.
Films offer audiences from different countries the opportunity to gain insights into each other’s unique history, cultural background, and values. This promotes cultural awareness and understanding of customs and traditions among people from diverse backgrounds, they said.
“While the mainland China market is undeniably significant for the Hong Kong film industry, the city should also tap into the potential of ASEAN markets. I believe that actively exploring the ASEAN markets can present invaluable opportunities for Hong Kong movies,” said Pham Binh Dam, Consul General of Vietnam in Hong Kong.
Pham highlighted the historical influence of Hong Kong’s TV dramas and movies, which have amassed a large audience in Southeast Asian countries. This legacy continues to shape the positive impression that the Southeast Asian audience holds for Hong Kong as an international city.
“For decades, Hong Kong’s brand name has remained ingrained in the minds of many people in Southeast Asia. The power of influential movies should not be underestimated, as they can shape the perception of one country’s audience towards another.”
By collaborating on shootings and productions, Hong Kong filmmakers can take advantage of the scenic locations in Southeast Asian countries as settings for their stories. This collaboration not only adds diversity to the films but also fosters cultural exchange, creating new avenues for creativity and storytelling.
Within the diverse region of ASEAN, there exists a tapestry of languages, cultures, religions and values. It is through the power of films that people from different countries can gain a deeper understanding of one another’s perspectives and values.
“As an example, Malaysia is a predominantly Muslim country with its own unique set of values and cultural sensitivities,” said Markam.
Hong Kong has the opportunity to tap into the growing tourism market from Muslim-majority countries, such as those in the Middle East, by promoting Muslim culture in the city. This can be achieved through initiatives like establishing halal-certified restaurants and offering halal meat options in popular establishments, Markam suggests.
In recent years, Thailand has experienced tremendous success in the film industry, showcasing a diverse range of genres including horror, romance, action, and more. The popularity of Thai films has extended to global audiences.
Chaturont Chaiyakam, Consul General of Thailand in Hong Kong, points out the importance of movies as a means to provide global audiences with a glimpse into a country’s culture, lifestyle and traditions.
Thai movies have played an important role in promoting various Thai cultural elements to a global audience. From featuring Muay Thai as a popular sport to showcasing the vibrant Songkran water festival, Thai movies have helped raise awareness and generate interest in Thailand’s unique traditions, he said.
“The depiction of Thai cuisine, products, scenic places, Buddhism and other elements of the country’s lifestyle in movies has indeed had a positive impact on trade, tourism and cultural exchange,” said Chaiyakam.
Ong Siew Gay, Consul General of Singapore in Hong Kong, stated that the ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL is being held at a timely moment, following three challenging years of the COVID pandemic. With travel restrictions now lifted, he noted that both Hong Kong and ASEAN are eager to increase exchanges and collaborations.
“ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL is a platform to elevate cross-cultural awareness in the community, especially among the younger generation. Given how hot the weather has been, I think the young people will enjoy spending time in a cool theatre and learning about Southeast Asia through its films,” said Daryl Ng, chairman of the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation.
“I would like to especially thank the Consul Generals of ASEAN and other partners, including Asia Society, M+, the sky (Olympian City), Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Invest Hong Kong, and Our Hong Kong Foundation, for making this inaugural ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL possible in Hong Kong,” said Ng.