Beyond borders, beyond films: ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL ignites cultural engagement, fosters economic synergy

From the captivating opening on August 4 to the exhilarating finale screening on August 19, AFF took centre stage at the prestigious M+ Cinema, Miller Theater at the Asia Society and the sky cinema at Olympian City.

With the unwavering support of the Consulate General Offices of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), various partners, chambers and associations in Hong Kong, this remarkable event has ended on a high note.

In a celebration that united the diverse cultures of Southeast Asia, the ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL (AFF) made its memorable debut.

Showcasing a carefully curated collection of films crafted by Southeast Asia's most eminent filmmakers, this festival aims to bridge cultural gaps and ignite a sense of mutual understanding and appreciation among diverse audiences.

Harnessing the transformative power of cinema, the Hong Kong-ASEAN Foundation (HKAF), the event’s organiser, aims to foster cultural engagement, strengthen economic ties and promote tourism and collaboration between Hong Kong and the ASEAN region by staging the AFF in Hong Kong.

As the curtains fell on the AFF 2023, the Finale took place at the Hong Kong Palace Museum, located in the lively West Kowloon Cultural District - Hong Kong's most iconic arts and cultural hub. The event showcased the remarkable Indonesian film ‘Before, Now and Then’ written and directed by Kamila Andini. This 2022 Indonesian period drama transported the audience on a fascinating journey through time.

“The Indonesian film industry has a long history of using film as a medium to raise important social issues and connect with audiences, “said Muhammad Neil El Himam, Deputy for Digital Economy and Creative Products at Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, at the AFF Finale 2023.

“Hong Kong, as an international hub in Asia, is an ideal location for connecting cross-regional cultures and driving better understanding among neighbouring countries. Cinema is just one tool, and I am confident that there is potential for more collaboration between Hong Kong, Indonesia and other ASEAN nations through many such cultural platforms,” he said.

“The ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL holds significant importance as it offers a special platform for us to showcase, share and honour the diverse and rich cinematic works and, for the matter, traditions and customs from ASEAN region,” said Pech Puthisathbopeaneaky, Consul General of Cambodia in Hong Kong, ahead of the special screening of the Cambodian film 'White Building' directed by Kavich Neang.

“This festival aims to foster and promote cultural exchange, deeper understanding and appreciation of the colourful viewpoints and experiences that define our societies, especially amongst the younger generations,” said Pech.

Muzambli Markam, Consul General of Malaysia in Hong Kong, noted that there are indeed further opportunities for the Hong Kong film industry to capitalise on its legacy and strengthen collaborations with ASEAN countries.

By collaborating on shootings and productions, for example, Hong Kong filmmakers can take advantage of the scenic locations in Southeast Asian countries as settings for their stories. This collaboration not only adds diversity to the films but also fosters cultural exchange, creating new avenues for creativity and storytelling, he explained.

Ong Siew Gay, Consul General of Singapore in Hong Kong, said that the ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL was held at a timely moment, following three challenging years of the COVID pandemic.

“Hong Kong has been renowned as a lively movie hub for years, showcasing its soft power. The relationship between different cultures is not a zero-sum game with winners and losers, but rather a mutually beneficial opportunity for bilateral exchanges to flourish. Both ASEAN and Hong Kong can seize this chance to enhance their interactions and strengthen their connections”, he said.

Chaturont Chaiyakam, Consul General of Thailand in Hong Kong, points out the importance of movies as a means to provide global audiences with a glimpse into a country’s culture, lifestyle and traditions.

Thai movies have played an important role in promoting various Thai cultural elements to a global audience. From featuring Muay Thai as a popular sport to showcasing the vibrant Songkran water festival, Thai movies have helped raise awareness and generate interest in Thailand’s unique traditions, he said.

Pham Binh Dam, Consul General of Vietnam in Hong Kong, also highlighted the historical influence of Hong Kong’s TV dramas and movies, which have amassed a large audience in Southeast Asian countries. This legacy continues to shape the positive impression that the Southeast Asian audience holds for Hong Kong as an international city.

Throughout the AFF 2023, more than 600 Hong Kong local and ASEAN students were invited to experience the magic of cinema through 21 film screenings over a two-week period, with the special screening taking place on August 13. The festival covered a selection of 14 specially chosen films, representing a diverse range of genres, crafted by top filmmakers from Southeast Asia.

“The ASEAN and Hong Kong enjoy long-standing and deep-rooted partnerships that span decades,” said Mr Daryl Ng, SBS, JP, Chairman of HK-ASEAN Foundation. “Such partnerships are highlighted by the Chief Executive’s highly successful visit to ASEAN countries last month. Through the ASEAN FILM FESTIVAL, we seek to present to Hong Kong audiences the rich cinematic tapestry of the ASEAN, and to promote a deeper understanding of one another’s cultures. It is also a celebration of Hong Kong’s strength in the creative industries as well as our role as a bridge connecting the ASEAN and mainland China.”

The AFF Finale 2023 was also attended by Kevin Yeung, GBS, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of HKSAR; Bernard Charnwut Chan, GBM, GBS, JP; Daniel Fung, SBS, SC, KC, JP; as well as the Consul Generals and/or representatives of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.



From left to right: White Building; Before, Now and Then; The Legend of Muay Thai: 9 Satra; Yen’s Life The presence of other distinguished representatives from supporting organisations such as the Chambers of Commerce, Asia Society Hong Kong Center, M+, the sky (Olympian City), Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Invest Hong Kong, and Our Hong Kong Foundation further elevated the event.