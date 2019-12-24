Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh (centre) was the keynote speaker at Sarawak Energy’s inaugural Sustainability and Renewable Energy Forum – jointly organised by the Ministry of Utilities Sarawak – held in Kuching, Malaysia, on December 10 and 11.
How Borneo state plans to lead Southeast Asia in renewable and sustainable energy
- Sarawak Energy, with Ministry of Utilities Sarawak, targets state’s full electrification by 2025 – already exports power to Indonesian neighbour West Kalimantan
- Reliable, globally competitive electricity supply in region attracts investors to help Sarawak move towards high-income status by 2030
