Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

PT. North Sumatera Hydro Energy (NSHE) representatives with the Regent of South Tapanuli, Syahrul M. Pasaribu (third from the left) are planting various types of local trees in the Batangtoru Forest. PT. NSHE is committed to environmental protection as we offer renewable energy for the North Sumatera Province in Indonesia.
Asia

What does a power plant have to do with climate change?

Topic |   Tackling climate change and protecting biodiversity
Contributor

Contributor  

Published: 12:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

PT. North Sumatera Hydro Energy (NSHE) representatives with the Regent of South Tapanuli, Syahrul M. Pasaribu (third from the left) are planting various types of local trees in the Batangtoru Forest. PT. NSHE is committed to environmental protection as we offer renewable energy for the North Sumatera Province in Indonesia.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.