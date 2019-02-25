Li Yan is a happily unmarried, successful career woman in a big city but she finds it hard to explain her choice to her parents who have urged her to find a husband.
When marrying young is the norm, courageous Chinese women take back control by asking parents to “Meet me halfway”
Deep-rooted conservative values cause a rift between parents and daughters, but taking the first step to communicate has enabled them to come together and meet on middle ground
Topic | Meeting Halfway
