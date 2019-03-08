Having mustered up the courage to write to her parents and invite them to meet halfway for a discussion on why she is not married, Duan Yuli ends up strengthening their relationship and brought the family closer.
Why the stories of two unmarried women resonate with millions of Chinese 20-somethings
- Short film gone viral examines the dilemma between traditional values and modern quests for individual freedom
- Titled ‘Meet Me Halfway’, the video was viewed some 18 million times within 24 hours after release
Topic | Meeting Halfway
