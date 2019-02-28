from left Tom Gaffney, regional managing director of CBRE Greater Bay Area & Hong Kong; Dr Shen Ming-gao, managing director and chief economist of Guangfa Securities Group; Richard Harris, chief executive officer of Port Shelter Investment Management and Dr Brian Murray, chief economist of AIA Group speaking at SCMP’s China Conference.
Worth Waiting For: The Greater Bay Area Megacity Blueprint
● A fresh round of business incentives for corporations as the Greater Bay Area master plan provides clarity
● One-hour living circle to encourage the flow of people and capital, fundamental to the next phase of growth in the Greater Bay Area real estate sector, says CBRE’s Tom Gaffney
