Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

from left Tom Gaffney, regional managing director of CBRE Greater Bay Area & Hong Kong; Dr Shen Ming-gao, managing director and chief economist of Guangfa Securities Group; Richard Harris, chief executive officer of Port Shelter Investment Management and Dr Brian Murray, chief economist of AIA Group speaking at SCMP’s China Conference.
China

Worth Waiting For: The Greater Bay Area Megacity Blueprint

●    A fresh round of business incentives for corporations as the Greater Bay Area master plan provides clarity
●    One-hour living circle to encourage the flow of people and capital, fundamental to the next phase of growth in the Greater Bay Area real estate sector, says CBRE’s Tom Gaffney

Brought to you by: CBRE

Topic |   China Conference
Contributor

Contributor  

Updated: Thursday, 28 Feb, 2019 2:26pm

TOP PICKS

from left Tom Gaffney, regional managing director of CBRE Greater Bay Area & Hong Kong; Dr Shen Ming-gao, managing director and chief economist of Guangfa Securities Group; Richard Harris, chief executive officer of Port Shelter Investment Management and Dr Brian Murray, chief economist of AIA Group speaking at SCMP’s China Conference.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.