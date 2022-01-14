Dada is pursuing “micro e-commerce” operations, with hyperlocal services that deliver goods to customers within one hour of ordering. Photo: Dada Group
Dada Group emerges as an on-demand e-commerce powerhouse that’s looking to stay ahead of market trends in China
- In just seven years, the delivery and retail platform has grown from a start-up to a Nasdaq-listed company backed by Walmart and JD.com
- It aims to tap into more product categories and domestic markets, while also exploring innovations such as autonomous delivery
Paid Post:
DaDa Group
