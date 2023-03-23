[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] Part of a successful university education is being able to build lifelong connections and ties based on a shared experience. Over the past few years, the impacts and restrictions brought on by COVID has highlighted that human connections continue to be important and underscores all manners of relationships. To this end, the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School has begun activities to kickstart a new era in a Post-Covid world by capitalising on its enormous alumni network to bring people together face to face and allow human connections to flourish again. With an alumni community comprising more than 40,000 members in 49 locations, the School has one of the largest business school alumni networks in Hong Kong. To celebrate its 60th Anniversary, the School recently hosted a reception event to bring together its illustrious business school network. The event saw close to 200 distinguished alumni guest attendees who included prominent leaders from the private, public and social sectors like Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Mr Paul Chan Mo-po, Albert Wong, CEO of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks and Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited. “Together, we celebrated the impact we have orchestrated in business and beyond, extending our gratitude to everyone who has made this legacy possible,” said Prof. Lin Zhou, the Dean of CUHK Business School. “In the past six decades, we have unleashed the potential of our business leaders, who are now shining in their own fields and shaping the future of business.” Indeed, a lot of their successes can be contributed to the connections that were made through the alumni network. The School’s enormous alumni community has been nurtured and grown with the support of more than 20 alumni associations and chapters from different programmes and locations around the world. With plenty of alumni donning extraordinary credentials, it is a true testament to the strength of the School. “We are privileged to have alumni all over the world who are passionate about staying connected and supporting the Business School’s development,” said Prof. Lin Zhou. “With the concerted efforts of our staff, students, alumni and the business community throughout the past 60 years, we did and will continue to drive intellectual, social and economic changes for the betterment of the local and global communities.” Now as global travel begins to rebound, CUHK Business School is roaring to capitalise on every opportunity to again further strengthen its ties to alumni and students from Mainland China and places around the world, as well as its corporate and academic partners globally. For example, this summer, the School is set to roll out its signature Global Alumni Forum to leverage on its alumni community to further inspire one another to illuminate a way forward. By re-enaging with corporate and academic partners, the School wants to provide students with scholarship, exchange, as well as local and overseas internship opportunities in order to strengthen its support for talent development amongst its students. Also, while it celebrates its past 60 years, CUHK Business School is putting equal energy into consolidating future ventures in order to stay ahead. In its spirit of innovation, it has been designing and innovating new programmes to serve the needs of society and its students. Last year, the School launched the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) programme tailored for seasoned entrepreneurs and business professionals in the Greater China Area. Later this year, the School will also be launching a new, independent MBA in Finance programme, as well as a cross-disciplinary full-time MSc in Information Science and Technology Management curriculum in collaboration with the Faculty of Engineering. “We look forward to extending the legacy of CUHK Business School for another six decades and beyond,” Prof Lin Zhou explained. In fact, when it comes to business education in Asia, the School has been leading the charge as a pioneer in business education since 1963. It was the very first business school in Asia to offer a full suite of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Executive MBA (EMBA) programmes. It has earned a reputation for consistently blazing new trails in Asia’s business education thanks to its avid commitment to instill cutting-edge expertise and humanistic values amongst generations of leaders, executives and entrepreneurs. “It is our mission to prepare students poised to drive positive impacts in the business world and society,” said Prof. Lin Zhou. “For six decades now, with rigour and relevance, we have pioneered and reinvented the education experience and developed the most sought-after business talent,” explained Prof. Lin Zhou. “We not only provide students with digital skills, business knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit, but also instill in them the timeless values of humanity, ethics and integrity needed to address complex issues affecting business and the planet.”