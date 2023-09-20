Macro-socio economic trends in China fuel growth in adults’ demand for online learning

Lifelong learning is deeply ingrained in Chinese culture, and the government has been actively encouraging it. Regulators in the country have called for more diversified forms of education and learning, with initiatives such as the “Guidance on Promoting the Development of Lifelong Education (2010-2020)” and the “National Medium- and Long-Term Talent Development Plan (2010-2020)” emphasising the importance of developing a skilled workforce through adult learning and training.

At the same time, a growing number of adults are turning to short-term online courses for personal development, relaxation, and stress relief. These individuals value expert guidance and appreciate the convenience and affordability of accessing professional content through paid online courses.

China’s rapidly changing economic landscape and shifting demographics have spurred a surge in demand for interest-based online learning among adults. As the pace of economic change accelerates, jobseekers and professionals are seeking to re-skill and up-skill throughout their careers, with many looking to build a second growth curve or pick up additional skills for part-time work.

To provide an overall direction for the development of adult learning, the Chinese government has released a blueprint book titled “China’s Education Modernisation 2035”, signalling its commitment to building a society that is always learning.

For many working adults in China, pursuing degrees via part-time masters or MBA programmes can be time-consuming, expensive, and stressful. As such, an increasing number are seeking easily accessible learning content that provides practical skills and knowledge, with many feeling that their daily lives are enriched through the acquisition of these additional skills.

Technological advances such as interactive live streaming technology, artificial intelligence, and ‘mini lectures’ have facilitated the transition from offline to online learning. The COVID-19 pandemic, as in many other parts of the world, has further accelerated this trend, with many individuals pursuing online learning for a diverse range of topics. In 2022, self-improvement/personal interest-related content was among the top three searches on the internet in China, according to Xinhua Finance.

The market size of China’s adult learning industry in terms of revenue was 576.2 billion yuan in 2022, and is expected to increase to 1,043.2 billion yuan in 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate of 12.6 percent from 2022 to 2027.

QuantaSing Group has an edge in closing the gap

In China, many adults might have missed the opportunity to pursue artistic hobbies in their youth. However, as they have become more settled in their lives, they have taken up hobbies such as painting. Ms Li, a 55-year-old novice painter from Hebei province, has discovered a newfound passion for life. She has registered as a user of JiangZhen, an online personal interest learning platform operated by QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG). QuantaSing’s painting course has inspired learners like Ms Li, who have fallen in love with the classes. Today, Ms Li proudly displays her artwork in her courtyard, a testament to the transformative power of the arts.

QuantaSing’s JiangZhen is an online personal interest learning platform.

QuantaSing, a leading provider of online learning services for China’s adult personal interest market, is satisfying the growing demand for affordable and diverse course offerings. The company’s strong focus on content and service-driven approach, supported by its fast-evolving technological infrastructure, enabled it to offer a range of courses under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi, addressing the concerns about affordability and variety.

The company has successfully scaled its operations, with a highly adaptable course offering that enables swift adaptation and quick response to shifts in the broader landscape, such as surging demand for emerging subjects, and effectively tackles the obstacles encountered by the learners.

The leadership of QuantaSing is informed by constant and precise market research, providing valuable insights into commercial implications. Each course offering is backed by in-depth analysis of user demands, targeting specific issues such as wellness management and short video production. By providing alternative solutions to these problems, QuantaSing Group empowers its users to discover new growth opportunities in both their personal and professional lives.

QuantaSing’s content helps its learners to find a second curve/growth point on top of their full time careers. For instance, in February 2023, QuantaSing launched a sales training programme for the paying users of its advanced short video courses. This innovative programme adopts a closed-loop learning model based on the knowledge-practice-application cycle, providing learners with product selection assistance and facilitating the practical application of their knowledge.

The company has made a strong debut with its QiNiu brand, China’s No.1 provider of online financial literacy courses for adults. QuantaSing’s JiangZhen and QianChi brands, which focus on skill enhancement and personal interests, are well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for skill-based learning and the increased emphasis on physical and mental well-being.

QuantaSing’s platforms offer accessible and easy-to-understand courses that support learners in developing their skills. These courses provide an affordable alternative to expensive offline classes or other platforms. The group also offers mini lectures that allow learners to acquire new skills and knowledge flexibly.

QuantaSing’s in-house course design team, composed of specialists in various fields, has developed individual courses that deliver an efficient and seamless learning experience. One notable innovation is the dual-tutor learning service, which combines live streaming lectures from charismatic lead instructors with personalised guidance from dedicated tutors via online learning communities, which enable learners to connect, consult, and interact with the tutors and fellow learners.

Its advanced technology infrastructure and content expertise enable it to continually innovate, expand, and meet the unique learning needs of both individuals and businesses.

Fulfilling needs of silver-hair learners

China’s elderly population, those aged 60 and above, reached 280 million individuals by the end of 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Of these, 153 million are internet users, representing more than half of the elderly population. This group has embraced online learning, communication, and socialising, presenting a significant market opportunity for the elderly learning segment via online channels.

As life expectancy increases and per capita income rises, personal development and quality of life have become important concerns for China’s silver-haired citizens. Popular social platforms, such as Douyin and Kuaishou, are encouraging more elderly individuals outside of Tier 1 cities to share their experiences, interact with others, and pursue personal interests. Many are also seeking spiritual enrichment. Online social interaction, facilitated by adult learning platforms, has been identified as a key factor in promoting well-being among older adults.

In response to the growing trend of older learners, QuantaSing’s brands, including QianChi, are well-positioned to meet their needs. Over the past two years, QuantaSing has taught millions of students across China, many of whom are silver-haired learners. The company has demonstrated that its dual-instructor system is an effective way to enhance the learning experience. For instance, Ms Ge, a learner at QuantaSing’s QianChi piano courses, discovered her passion for music despite having no prior piano experience. Through the guidance of expert instructors and off-class tutors, who provided personalised feedback and encouragement, Ms Ge gradually gained confidence and developed a newfound love for music.

QianChi provides online personal interest courses satisfying the needs of silver-haired learners.

The company plans to expand its course offerings through extensive market research, including surveys, customer interviews, and competitor analysis.

QuantaSing focuses on healthy and steady growth, which looks for bigger profits. The company will also focus on course design and the promotion of paid premium courses with strong learner interest.

With its commitment to meeting the needs of its users and staying ahead of market trends, QuantaSing Group is well-positioned to continue its growth in China’s rapidly expanding online learning market.