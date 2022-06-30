Two CityU Vice-Presidents, Professor Michael Yang Mengsu and Mr Sunny Lee Wai-kwong, congratulated start-ups for securing awards from the HK Tech 300 Angel Fund and expressed their hopes that they would contribute to society through their technology applications. From left: Dr Fan Rong and Mr Andy Ong, founders of Super Bamboo Limited, Mr Sunny Lee Wai-kwong, Professor Michael Yang Mengsu, Miss Cherry Chan, founder of ITsci Company Limited, and Mr Desmond Ho, founder of Alpha AI Technology Limited.
CityU awards 49 local start-ups up to HK$1million each under HK Tech 300 Angel Fund
HK Tech 300 was launched and announced the first batch of local start-ups that will receive investment funding
Bringing about positive changes in society through the transfer of new knowledge and technology
Paid Post:
City University of Hong Kong
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Two CityU Vice-Presidents, Professor Michael Yang Mengsu and Mr Sunny Lee Wai-kwong, congratulated start-ups for securing awards from the HK Tech 300 Angel Fund and expressed their hopes that they would contribute to society through their technology applications. From left: Dr Fan Rong and Mr Andy Ong, founders of Super Bamboo Limited, Mr Sunny Lee Wai-kwong, Professor Michael Yang Mengsu, Miss Cherry Chan, founder of ITsci Company Limited, and Mr Desmond Ho, founder of Alpha AI Technology Limited.