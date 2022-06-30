Many families are surprised to learn the Thai island of Phuket is home to the English-medium, co-educational British International School, Phuket, which includes numerous high-performance sports facilities.
More than a tropical island: Phuket residents discover international school that offers world-recognised holistic ‘education in paradise’
- British International School, Phuket offers students from around the world a curriculum with IGCSE and IB academic programmes, and professional coaching in football, tennis, swimming, golf, aerial arts and gymnastics
- Headmaster Simon Meredith says the school encourages lifelong love of learning for each individual child and provides holistic preparation to attend top global universities
British International School Phuket
