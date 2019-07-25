A child-centred learning approach empowers children to be creative and critical thinkers
A Child-Centred Approach in the Early Years is Essential for Future Success
The big debate in early childhood education today is the ‘push down’ of academics, cheating children from play. Many professionals are concerned about what this means for young children, and for the future of society, as children grow up without the vital learning self-initiated play provides them.
Topic | Child-centred approach enhances learning
Sponsored by:
Yew Chung International School
A child-centred learning approach empowers children to be creative and critical thinkers