CIMA gives business leaders a new edge

Whatever their experience and previous qualifications, they must view continuing professional development as essential if they – and their organisations - are to keep pace with the trends, themes and technologies that will shape developments in this decade and beyond. “A good business leader has to believe in and practice lifelong learning,” says Raymond Fok, General Manager - Real Estate Portfolio Management & Transaction Strategy with Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited . “That is the key to acquiring the skillsets and all-round knowledge needed to understand risks, be strong in stakeholder management, have a forward-looking vision, and be aware of how things are evolving around the globe.” In the course of a near 25-year career, Fok had already earned professional chartered status as a financial analyst, a surveyor and an engineer as he moved up the ladder in the TMT and real estate sectors. In 2020, he took a fast track Global C-Suite Business and Finance Program offered by The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), leading to earning the coveted Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA®) designation through the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants, the joint venture between the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and CIMA. He has also been recognized as a Fellow of CIMA. “It is a comprehensive program which enabled me to integrate my knowledge of other areas both vertically and horizontally,” Fok says. “It has made me a more well-rounded leader with the competencies to evaluate situations from 360 degrees and to consider both macro and micro perspectives. That means I am now in a position to make better decisions, which should lead on to the intended outcomes thereby achieving the results required by the majority of stakeholders.” Fok particularly appreciated the way the program allowed all the participants to draw on their experience, no matter what fields they worked in. Each person was able to leverage his or her professional background and technical know-how. This also provided an opportunity to improve interpersonal and communication skills, which are obviously so important for anyone looking to reach the higher echelons of the business world, especially when it comes to addressing public concerns. Along the way, other areas of special focus included financial regulation, people management, effective leadership, and how the rapid advance in digital technology are transforming industries and opening up all kinds of new possibilities. “As a senior executive, I do hope to be a role model for my company’s management trainees,” Fok says. “One way is by showing I continue to learn; another is by highly recommending appropriate CIMA pathway to help ready themselves to face future business challenges.” Maryann Tseng, Head of Equity Capital Markets and Syndicate for China Merchants Securities International, also recently completed the Global C-Suite Business and Finance Program. She too is quick to confirm that she found it not just instructive and enlightening, but also a great way to extend her personal network and understand more about the inner working of fast-expanding sectors. “I found the CIMA syllabus took a well-structured and systematic approach,” Tseng says. “This allowed the class, who were all very busy senior managers to focus on what would help most in their day-to-day jobs. We were tackling complicated cases and difficult issues but in a way that got straight to the essential points. We were also able to focus on key technical skills, critical thinking, decision making, leadership, and communication.” As someone with a strong background in finance, strategic planning and negotiations, Tseng was keen to “refresh” her expertise in these areas, but also to branch out. Indeed, she believes it is incumbent upon senior leaders, whatever their role or organisation, to stay sharp and competitive. By doing so, they set the right example for colleagues and, by extension, create a work environment which encourages excellence and, as a result, makes it easier to attract, retain and nurture talented recruits. One feature of the course that most impressed Tseng was the discussion on implementing strategy and making best use of available resources. This also looked at issues like drafting proposals and reporting to the board, often crucial but less considered aspects of winning stakeholder support and bringing plans to fruition. “I’ve personally experienced several real-life situations which required reporting to the board, so I understand how important it is to do that effectively, clearly, concisely and precisely,” Tseng says. “I had to help our board understand business needs and what next steps were necessary. 