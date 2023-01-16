Li's research applies computational models to understand how the human brain represents and computes information during language comprehension.
Unveiling the Mystery of the Human Brain for AI Advancements
While machines can learn how to predict words, we have yet to understand how the human brain does it, and Dr LI Jixing’s research aims to uncover the secret
