A batch of CLASS students kicked off the Overseas Summer Schools programme at the University of British Columbia in Canada.
A batch of CLASS students kicked off the Overseas Summer Schools programme at the University of British Columbia in Canada.
Creating an Age-Friendly Smart City
Hong Kong /  Education

Reaping the Harvest from the Grand Tours

 

As nations began reopening borders, 39 intrepid students came back to CLASS after the summer exchange, recounting key takeaways and invaluable learnings from their eye-opening journeys

 

Advertising partner

Updated: 4:29pm, 16 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A batch of CLASS students kicked off the Overseas Summer Schools programme at the University of British Columbia in Canada.
A batch of CLASS students kicked off the Overseas Summer Schools programme at the University of British Columbia in Canada.
READ FULL ARTICLE