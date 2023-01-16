A batch of CLASS students kicked off the Overseas Summer Schools programme at the University of British Columbia in Canada.
Reaping the Harvest from the Grand Tours
As nations began reopening borders, 39 intrepid students came back to CLASS after the summer exchange, recounting key takeaways and invaluable learnings from their eye-opening journeys
Paid Post:
CityU College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences
A batch of CLASS students kicked off the Overseas Summer Schools programme at the University of British Columbia in Canada.