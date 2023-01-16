Chan's work with LC and the EAC team provides crucial language support to students.
Empowering Students with Timely Academic English Support
Having worked in the English Language Teaching field at CityU for over 25 years, Senior Tutor Christy CHAN has been moving with the times to support university students’ academic writing. As one of the recipients of the UGC Collaborative Team Teaching Award 2021-2022, the award gives recognition to Chan’s decades-long efforts
CityU College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences
