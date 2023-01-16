Dr Cui Wendong (right) and Mr Pao Kwok-hung co-presented the second session virtually, joined by Dr Chan Hok-yin (left), the Associate Head of CAH.
Dr Cui Wendong (right) and Mr Pao Kwok-hung co-presented the second session virtually, joined by Dr Chan Hok-yin (left), the Associate Head of CAH.
Creating an Age-Friendly Smart City
Hong Kong /  Education

Learning without Satiety

Scholars of CityU’s Department of Chinese and History (CAH) team up with six veteran teachers to deliver a string of professional development courses for Chinese Language teachers from local secondary schools

Advertising partner

Updated: 4:27pm, 16 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Cui Wendong (right) and Mr Pao Kwok-hung co-presented the second session virtually, joined by Dr Chan Hok-yin (left), the Associate Head of CAH.
Dr Cui Wendong (right) and Mr Pao Kwok-hung co-presented the second session virtually, joined by Dr Chan Hok-yin (left), the Associate Head of CAH.
READ FULL ARTICLE