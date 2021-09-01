Throughout his academic career, Ho has been working to promote the application of the hope theory in coping with life obstacles.
Looking for Hope to Help Patients Cope with Life Altering Situations
The road looks tough for those facing a terminal diagnosis, incarceration or even a global pandemic, but there is help in the form that Professor Samuel HO, Head of CityU’s Department of Social and Behavioural Sciences, advocates, which guides them with hope-based treatments that focus on the future
