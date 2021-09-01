The festival featured close to 20 music, dance, Chinese opera and drama programmes.
Students Build Impressive Event Planner Portfolio through Big Project
Some 40 cultural heritage students of CityU’s Department of Chinese and History (CAH) were challenged to work as one team to organise an online arts festival with around 20 programmes
CityU College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences
Topic | Digital Revolution
