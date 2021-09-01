By creating an informative and visually attractive social media campaign, students from Queen Elizabeth School piqued the public’s interest in girls’ issues in Pakistan.
Hong Kong Students Stand Up for Girls’ Rights
CityU’s Department of Asian and International Studies organised the annual “Girls Get Equal” Youth Conference, seeking to highlight global girls’ issues and strengthen ties across university departments and with local secondary schools
