By creating an informative and visually attractive social media campaign, students from Queen Elizabeth School piqued the public’s interest in girls’ issues in Pakistan. By creating an informative and visually attractive social media campaign, students from Queen Elizabeth School piqued the public’s interest in girls’ issues in Pakistan.
By creating an informative and visually attractive social media campaign, students from Queen Elizabeth School piqued the public’s interest in girls’ issues in Pakistan.
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong Students Stand Up for Girls’ Rights

CityU’s Department of Asian and International Studies organised the annual “Girls Get Equal” Youth Conference, seeking to highlight global girls’ issues and strengthen ties across university departments and with local secondary schools

Topic |   Digital Revolution
Advertising partner

Updated: 11:40am, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
By creating an informative and visually attractive social media campaign, students from Queen Elizabeth School piqued the public’s interest in girls’ issues in Pakistan. By creating an informative and visually attractive social media campaign, students from Queen Elizabeth School piqued the public’s interest in girls’ issues in Pakistan.
By creating an informative and visually attractive social media campaign, students from Queen Elizabeth School piqued the public’s interest in girls’ issues in Pakistan.
READ FULL ARTICLE