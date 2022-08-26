[Sponsored article] Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) commemorated its 85th anniversary with the unveiling of its new landmark main entrance by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu. Lee was joined by Chief Secretary Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Zhang Zhihua, director general of the youth department of the liaison office of the Central People’s Government, and Carlson Tong, chairman of the University Grants Committee, as well as alumni Dr Lam Tai-fai, council chairman of PolyU, and Professor Teng Jin-guang, president of PolyU. Also attending were about 600 business and community leaders, supporters, partners and members of the university community. PolyU says the new landmark entrance – which blends the university’s iconic red-brick style with classic colonnade features – reflects the collective memories of its heritage and its pride in the achievements of its students and alumni, many of whom have gone on to become industry leaders in Hong Kong and beyond. The university says its development into an internationally recognised university with world-class research has contributed to Hong Kong’s development as a global city, adding that its continuous pursuit of excellence with world-class research and a commitment to making positive social impacts has played a key role in its journey of education and research over its 85-year history. Lee said PolyU has been keeping up with the pace of society as it advances its developments in education and innovation. “PolyU has been an instrumental force in driving the scientific research and innovation development of Hong Kong, as well as for China.” The university will continue to mark its anniversary with a series of upcoming events, including a public lecture by Professor Poon Chung-kwong, president emeritus of PolyU, on “Knowledge and Self-cultivation” on September 16, as well as a finale 85th anniversary gala dinner in November. The celebrations will honour the legacy of PolyU, which it says is driven by its vision to nurture the aspirations of students and propel them to successful careers that will have a positive impact on society. Almost 450,000 alumni have graduated from its campus, with many of them going on to play a significant role in the development of Hong Kong in fields including government, industry and commerce. “This year is an important year, marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to the motherland and the 85th anniversary of PolyU,” Lam says. “The ceremony also marks PolyU embarking on a new stage of development. As a graduate of the Hong Kong Polytechnic in 1981, I have witnessed the progress it has made in nurturing talents, in its scientific research and in its knowledge transfer over the past decades. These achievements are due to the joint efforts of those who have always supported PolyU, and reinforce our 85th anniversary theme, ‘We Are PolyU – Together We Excel’.” PolyU evolved from a government trade school in the late 1930s into a technical college in the late 1940s. The college diversified and upgraded its teaching and research programmes to become a polytechnic in 1972, gaining university status in 1994. The unveiling of the main entrance symbolises another major milestone for PolyU as it seeks opportunities to utilise its world-class research and new initiatives to support Hong Kong’s long-term growth. The university will boost its collaborations with overseas institutions to support the transformation of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area (GBA) into an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub. This includes the PolyU Academy for Interdisciplinary Research ( PAIR ), which currently brings together 11 research institutes, five research centres and more than 400 senior researchers from around the world. The platform, which PolyU says is the largest of its kind in Hong Kong and the GBA, focuses its work on emerging areas of research, including artificial intelligence, carbon neutrality and deep-space exploration, with the aim of providing interdisciplinary solutions to societal challenges like climate change, food safety and energy shortages. PolyU will also incorporate more elements from the worlds of entrepreneurship, innovation and emerging technologies into its undergraduate programmes beginning in the new academic year, as part of its efforts to drive the future growth of Hong Kong as an I&T hub. It aims to proactively translate research breakthroughs into real-world solutions for business and industry, all part of its strong knowledge transfer culture.