Dr Edmund Cheng treasures the opportunities to work with people with different perspectives and backgrounds. Dr Edmund Cheng treasures the opportunities to work with people with different perspectives and backgrounds.
Dr Edmund Cheng treasures the opportunities to work with people with different perspectives and backgrounds.
Hong Kong /  Education

The Positives of International Joint Effort of Political Science Research in Hong Kong

Associate Professor Dr Edmund CHENG of CityU’s Department of Public Policy explains the importance of connecting with people who provide access to different knowledge and expertise

Topic |   Driving Interdisciplinary Research
Advertising partner

Updated: 12:15am, 9 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Edmund Cheng treasures the opportunities to work with people with different perspectives and backgrounds. Dr Edmund Cheng treasures the opportunities to work with people with different perspectives and backgrounds.
Dr Edmund Cheng treasures the opportunities to work with people with different perspectives and backgrounds.
READ FULL ARTICLE