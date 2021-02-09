Dr Edmund Cheng treasures the opportunities to work with people with different perspectives and backgrounds.
The Positives of International Joint Effort of Political Science Research in Hong Kong
Associate Professor Dr Edmund CHENG of CityU’s Department of Public Policy explains the importance of connecting with people who provide access to different knowledge and expertise
Paid Post:
CityU College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences
Dr Edmund Cheng treasures the opportunities to work with people with different perspectives and backgrounds.