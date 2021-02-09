Speaking at CityU's BOLD Forum, Professor Richard M Walker uses examples to illustrate how humanities and social sciences help create a better future.
Rethinking the Roles of Social Scientists and Humanities Experts
Professor Richard M WALKER speaks at CityU’s BOLD Forum and offers an inspiring vision of how humanities and social sciences can help create a better tomorrow
Paid Post:
CityU College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences
Speaking at CityU's BOLD Forum, Professor Richard M Walker uses examples to illustrate how humanities and social sciences help create a better future.