Students joining CLASS Research Volunteer Scheme will be guided by experienced faculty members to conduct academic research.
Authentic Research Experience for CLASS Undergraduates
A cross-disciplinary research apprenticeship to provide undergraduates with an early taste of academic research experience, thus cultivating students’ passion for discovery and unleashing their potential in different areas of interest
