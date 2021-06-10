Christian Alliance P.C. Lau Memorial International School, in Kowloon City, Hong Kong, follows a play-based curriculum, which encourages children to study and become engaged, holistic learners.
How play-based education inspires children to learn and sets them up for success
- Curriculum’s natural approach helps pupils to thrive, says Dr Cora Hui, head of school at Hong Kong’s Christian Alliance P.C. Lau Memorial International School
- Holistic teaching method, influenced by principles of the ‘3Rs’ – relationships, relevance and rigour – encourages pupils to become curious about learning
Paid Post:
Christian Alliance P.C. Lau Memorial International School
Topic | EdTalk CAPCL
Christian Alliance P.C. Lau Memorial International School, in Kowloon City, Hong Kong, follows a play-based curriculum, which encourages children to study and become engaged, holistic learners.