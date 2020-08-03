Hong Kong /  Education

How can study of social sciences and humanities help overcome global crises such as Covid-19 pandemic?

  • Understanding societies and human behaviour means we can tackle difficult problems, says Professor Richard M. Walker of City University of Hong Kong
  • Students who wish to succeed in these fields will need a thirst for knowledge, curiosity, good communication skills and critical outlook on world
Topic |   EdTalk CityU CLASS
Mabel Sieh
Mabel Sieh

Updated: 10:34am, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE