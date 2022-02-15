Invictus School Hong Kong offers curriculums that ensure a smooth transition for students who were already planning to continue their education in Britain, and vice versa.
Invictus School Hong Kong offers curriculums that ensure a smooth transition for students who were already planning to continue their education in Britain, and vice versa.
Hong Kong /  Education

Choice of British curriculum in Hong Kong makes good sense for students during Covid-19 pandemic uncertainty

  • Changes to travel rules have led to many students switching schools between Hong Kong and Britain, says Christopher Jackson, principal of Invictus School Hong Kong
  • Its English-medium curriculum, based on General Certificate of Education Advanced Level, can help ease transition for older students

Topic |   EdTalk Invictus School
Joy Chen
Joy Chen

Updated: 10:00am, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Invictus School Hong Kong offers curriculums that ensure a smooth transition for students who were already planning to continue their education in Britain, and vice versa.
Invictus School Hong Kong offers curriculums that ensure a smooth transition for students who were already planning to continue their education in Britain, and vice versa.
READ FULL ARTICLE