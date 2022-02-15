Invictus School Hong Kong offers curriculums that ensure a smooth transition for students who were already planning to continue their education in Britain, and vice versa.
Choice of British curriculum in Hong Kong makes good sense for students during Covid-19 pandemic uncertainty
- Changes to travel rules have led to many students switching schools between Hong Kong and Britain, says Christopher Jackson, principal of Invictus School Hong Kong
- Its English-medium curriculum, based on General Certificate of Education Advanced Level, can help ease transition for older students
Invictus School Hong Kong
