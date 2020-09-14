Primary school pupils and secondary students at Hong Kong’s Korean International School benefit from experiential and engaging activities, which extend beyond traditional textbooks and classrooms.
How can learning beyond the classroom nurture children to become more well-rounded?
- Korean International School’s primary pupils learn through theme-based integrated curriculum and secondary students carry out social studies fieldwork
- Experiential and engaging outside-the-textbook activities – in use before Covid-19 – encourage children to gain different perspective and transferable skills
Paid Post:
Korean International School
Topic | EdTalk KIS
Primary school pupils and secondary students at Hong Kong’s Korean International School benefit from experiential and engaging activities, which extend beyond traditional textbooks and classrooms.