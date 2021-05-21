Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China, was founded as a partnership between the University of Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, and China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University, in Xi’an, Shaanxi province. Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China, was founded as a partnership between the University of Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, and China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University, in Xi’an, Shaanxi province.
Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China, was founded as a partnership between the University of Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, and China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University, in Xi’an, Shaanxi province.
EdTalk XJTLU
Hong Kong /  Education

4 reasons Sino-British university education in Suzhou, China, increasingly appeals to international students

  • Two Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University graduates say studying in the UK and China offers global perspective and the ‘best of both worlds’
  • The university’s international, multicultural environment and holistic approach to education helps prepare students for future success

Topic |   EdTalk XJTLU
Joy Chen
Joy Chen

Updated: 1:02pm, 21 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China, was founded as a partnership between the University of Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, and China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University, in Xi’an, Shaanxi province. Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China, was founded as a partnership between the University of Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, and China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University, in Xi’an, Shaanxi province.
Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China, was founded as a partnership between the University of Liverpool, in the United Kingdom, and China’s Xi’an Jiaotong University, in Xi’an, Shaanxi province.
READ FULL ARTICLE