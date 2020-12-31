(From left) Professor Ho Wing-cheong, Associate Dean (Internationalisation) of the College of Science; Professor Tan Cheng-han; Dr Daniel Yip Chung-yin; Professor Raymond Chan Hon-fu and Professor Michael Lam Hon-wah, Associate Dean (Education) of the College of Science introduced the features of the new programmes at the press conference. (From left) Professor Ho Wing-cheong, Associate Dean (Internationalisation) of the College of Science; Professor Tan Cheng-han; Dr Daniel Yip Chung-yin; Professor Raymond Chan Hon-fu and Professor Michael Lam Hon-wah, Associate Dean (Education) of the College of Science introduced the features of the new programmes at the press conference.
(From left) Professor Ho Wing-cheong, Associate Dean (Internationalisation) of the College of Science; Professor Tan Cheng-han; Dr Daniel Yip Chung-yin; Professor Raymond Chan Hon-fu and Professor Michael Lam Hon-wah, Associate Dean (Education) of the College of Science introduced the features of the new programmes at the press conference.

Elites Shining in the City

Hong Kong /  Education

Brand new undergraduate programmes offered at CityU’s College of Science

  • CityU’s College of Science has established partnership with world renowned universities and offers three joint bachelor's degree programmes.
  • A law–math double degree programme will be offered.

Topic |   Elites Shining in the City
Advertising partner

Updated: 2:55pm, 31 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
(From left) Professor Ho Wing-cheong, Associate Dean (Internationalisation) of the College of Science; Professor Tan Cheng-han; Dr Daniel Yip Chung-yin; Professor Raymond Chan Hon-fu and Professor Michael Lam Hon-wah, Associate Dean (Education) of the College of Science introduced the features of the new programmes at the press conference. (From left) Professor Ho Wing-cheong, Associate Dean (Internationalisation) of the College of Science; Professor Tan Cheng-han; Dr Daniel Yip Chung-yin; Professor Raymond Chan Hon-fu and Professor Michael Lam Hon-wah, Associate Dean (Education) of the College of Science introduced the features of the new programmes at the press conference.
(From left) Professor Ho Wing-cheong, Associate Dean (Internationalisation) of the College of Science; Professor Tan Cheng-han; Dr Daniel Yip Chung-yin; Professor Raymond Chan Hon-fu and Professor Michael Lam Hon-wah, Associate Dean (Education) of the College of Science introduced the features of the new programmes at the press conference.
READ FULL ARTICLE