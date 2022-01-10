Engineering a greater future

[Sponsored Article] The Faculty of Engineering is one of the founding faculties of The University of Hong Kong when it was established in 1912. Being one of the largest comprehensive engineering faculties in Hong Kong, it encompasses most if not all disciplines of engineering. Its five departments focus respectively on civil engineering, computer science, electrical and electronic engineering, industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, and mechanical engineering. The faculty has been providing well-rounded curricula and high-quality engineering education in global knowledge-based economy at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, and making significant contributions to Hong Kong and the engineering community world-wide by training top-rated engineers. The Faculty of Engineering continues to attract the best students from Hong Kong and other parts of the world to study a range of diverse curricula. The Faculty currently offers 10 master’s degree curricula which are taught by high-calibre HKU faculty members, internationally renowned professors from prestigious overseas universities, leading industrialists and practitioners. Updated constantly, these curricula place a strong emphasis on high-quality education and applied research knowledge of professional and practical importance. In today's fast-changing world, innovation design and technology are the driving force of growth and development. A new programme Master of Science in Engineering Innovative Design and Technology will be offered by HKU Faculty of Engineering in the academic year 2022/23. Our vision is to provide comprehensive knowledge for those who aspire to enter the innovative design and technology industry. The curriculum combines mechanical & high-tech AI technology and provides valuable experiential learning opportunities through ‘hands-on’ projects. The programme not only contains elements of advanced technologies (e.g. robotics, materials, apps programming, unmanned aerial system, biomedical system and product), but also lectures on areas related to production processes (e.g. Computer-Aided Design and Manufacturing (CADCAM), tools and manufacturing system). System control & development (e.g. machine learning, mechatronics and AI) and product sustainability (e.g. security, market aspiration, design strategies, and regulations) are also key topics. To move with the times, it is also important to let our students understand the emerging technologies in STEM for educational purposes, as well as the application of programming and AI in developing future smart cities. Through the course, students are able to grasp innovative technology and lead the development of the industry. Aiming at maximising each student’s learning, “capstone experience”, in the form of project or dissertation, etc., is included in each curriculum. The student-driven capstone experience focuses on the integration and application of knowledge and skills that students have acquired throughout their studies. At the beginning of the academic year, orientation programmes are offered to new students. In addition, career seminars and workshops are organised to introduce to students their career prospects. Recent graduates are also invited to share their experience. Besides, an academic adviser is appointed to each student. Discussions are not limited to academic matters, as students can also seek advice on topics like career development if they need. The Faculty also uses channels like staff-student consultative committees, course evaluations and student learning experience questionnaires to better understand student needs and expectations. The Faculty is now inviting applications for 2022/23 admissions. List of master's degree curricula Master of Science in Engineering in • Building Services Engineering^ • Civil Engineering • Electrical and Electronic Engineering • Energy Engineering • Industrial Engineering and Logistics Management • Innovation Design and Technology * • Mechanical Engineering Master of Science in • Computer Science^ • Electronic Commerce and Internet Computing • Financial Technology and Data Analytics ^ Eligible curriculum under the UGC Targeted Taught Postgraduate Programmes Fellowships Scheme 2022/23. * New curriculum to be offered in the academic year 2022/23. Application Deadlines: Round 1 (Main): December 31, 2021 Round 2 (Clearing): 12:00nn (GMT+8), April 14, 2022 More details: https://engg.hku.hk/Admissions/MSc