HKU Faculty of Engineering – Master’s degree curricula – Innovation and Commitment

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.] The Faculty of Engineering is one of the founding faculties of The University of Hong Kong when it was established in 1912. Being one of the largest comprehensive engineering faculties in Hong Kong, it encompasses most if not all disciplines of engineering. Its five departments focus respectively on civil engineering, computer science, electrical and electronic engineering, industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, and mechanical engineering. The Faculty has been providing well-rounded curricula and high-quality engineering education in global knowledge-based economy at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, and making significant contributions to Hong Kong and the engineering community world-wide by training top-rated engineers. The Faculty of Engineering continues to attract the best students from Hong Kong and elsewhere to study a range of diverse curricula. The Faculty currently offers 10 master’s degree curricula which are taught by high-calibre HKU faculty members, internationally renowned professors from prestigious overseas universities, leading industrialists and practitioners. Updated constantly, these curricula place a strong emphasis on high-quality education and applied research knowledge of professional and practical importance. An innovation grant, equivalent to 15% of the tuition, will be awarded to all successful part-time applicants. Generous scholarships are available for well-qualified full-time and part-time Master’s students for all programmes. The scholarships from individual department have been approved, though the amount may be adjusted this year due to the innovation grant. More information is available from individual departments. In addition, the UGC Targeted TPg Programmes Fellowships are available for MSc(Eng) in Building Services Engineering and MSc in Computer Science. Aiming at maximising students' learning, “capstone experience”, in the form of a project or dissertation, etc., is included in each curriculum. The student-driven capstone experience focuses on the integration and application of knowledge and skills that students have acquired throughout their studies. At the beginning of each academic year, orientation programmes are offered to new students. In addition, career seminars and workshops are organised to introduce students to their career prospects. Recent graduates are also invited to share their experience. Besides, an academic adviser is appointed to each student. Discussions are not limited to academic matters, as students can also seek advice on topics like career development if they need. The Faculty also uses channels like staff-student consultative committees, course evaluations and student learning experience questionnaires to better understand student needs and expectations. The Faculty is now inviting applications for 2023/24 admissions. List of master's degree curricula Master of Science in Engineering in Building Services Engineering^ Civil Engineering Electrical and Electronic Engineering Energy Engineering Industrial Engineering and Logistics Management Innovation Design and Technology Mechanical Engineering Master of Science in Computer Science^ Electronic Commerce and Internet Computing Financial Technology and Data Analytics ^ Eligible curriculum under the UGC Targeted Taught Postgraduate Programmes Fellowships Scheme 2023/24. Application Deadlines: Round 1 (Main): December 30, 2022 Round 2 (Clearing): 12:00nn (GMT+8), April 14, 2023 Overseas and Mainland applicants are encouraged to apply at Main Round to allow sufficient time for visa application to Hong Kong. More details: https://engg.hku.hk/Admissions/MSc