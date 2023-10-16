HKU Faculty of Engineering – Embracing emerging technologies for a better future

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

The Faculty of Engineering is one of the founding faculties of The University of Hong Kong. Over the past century, the Faculty has continued to be one of the most comprehensive engineering faculties in Hong Kong, spanning across a wide spectrum of engineering disciplines. The Faculty has five departments, specializing in civil engineering, computer science, electrical and electronic engineering, industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, and mechanical engineering.

The Faculty has been providing well-rounded curricula and high-quality engineering education in global knowledge-based economy at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, and making significant contributions to Hong Kong and the engineering community world-wide by training top-rated engineers. The Faculty of Engineering continues to attract the best students from around world to Hong Kong to study a range of diverse curricula.

© CPAO Multimedia, The University of Hong Kong

Our Faculty offers 11 premier master’s degree curricula which are taught by high-calibre HKU faculty members, internationally renowned professors from prestigious overseas universities, leading industrialists and practitioners. These curricula place a strong emphasis on high-quality education and applied research knowledge of professional and practical importance, and are regularly reviewed and updated. Entrance scholarships are available for well-qualified full-time and part-time Master’s students.