HKU Faculty of Engineering – Embracing emerging technologies for a better future
[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]
The Faculty of Engineering is one of the founding faculties of The University of Hong Kong. Over the past century, the Faculty has continued to be one of the most comprehensive engineering faculties in Hong Kong, spanning across a wide spectrum of engineering disciplines. The Faculty has five departments, specializing in civil engineering, computer science, electrical and electronic engineering, industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, and mechanical engineering.
The Faculty has been providing well-rounded curricula and high-quality engineering education in global knowledge-based economy at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, and making significant contributions to Hong Kong and the engineering community world-wide by training top-rated engineers. The Faculty of Engineering continues to attract the best students from around world to Hong Kong to study a range of diverse curricula.
Our Faculty offers 11 premier master’s degree curricula which are taught by high-calibre HKU faculty members, internationally renowned professors from prestigious overseas universities, leading industrialists and practitioners. These curricula place a strong emphasis on high-quality education and applied research knowledge of professional and practical importance, and are regularly reviewed and updated. Entrance scholarships are available for well-qualified full-time and part-time Master’s students.
To maximize students’ learning experience, each curriculum includes a "capstone experience", allowing students to undertake projects or dissertations. The student-driven capstone experience focuses on the integration and application of knowledge and skills that students have acquired throughout their studies.
To facilitate a smooth transition into the HKU community, orientation programmes are offered to new students at the beginning of the academic year. In addition, career seminars and workshops are organized to provide students with insight into potential career paths. Recent graduates are also invited to share their experience. Besides, an academic adviser is appointed to each student. Discussions are not limited to academic matters, as students can also seek advice on topics like career development if needed. The Faculty also uses channels like staff-student consultative committees, course evaluations and student learning experience questionnaires to better understand student needs and expectations.
The Faculty is now inviting applications for 2024/25 admissions.
• Building Services Engineering^
• Civil Engineering
• Electrical and Electronic Engineering
• Energy Engineering
• Industrial Engineering and Logistics Management
• Innovative Design and Technology
• Mechanical Engineering
• Microelectronics Science and Technology
Master of Science in
• Computer Science^
• Electronic Commerce and Internet Computing
• Financial Technology and Data Analytics
^ Eligible curriculum under the UGC Targeted Taught Postgraduate Programmes Fellowships Scheme 2024/25.
Notes: Some courses are reimbursable under the Continuing Education Fund.
Application Deadlines:
Open for Applications: September 25, 2023
Application Deadlines: Round 1 (Main): December 29, 2023 Round 2 (Clearing): 12:00nn, April 12, 2024
Overseas and Mainland applicants are encouraged to apply at Main Round to allow sufficient time for visa application to Hong Kong.
More details: https://bit.ly/3LO8sQQ