CityU’s record-breaking showing at International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva

[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Researchers from City University of Hong Kong (CityU) received 36 awards, including one Special Prize, three Gold Medals with Congratulations of the Jury, 17 Gold Medals, nine Silver Medals and six Bronze Medals at the 48th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva (IEIG) held from 26 to 30 April. This is the third year running that CityU has received the highest number of awards among local institutions.

This international attainment demonstrates the University’s excellence in high-quality research and innovation on the global stage.

Professor Kenneth Leung Mei-yee, Director of the State Key Laboratory of Marine Pollution at CityU (2nd from left), and his research team have won the Special Prize and the Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury for their research project titled “Eco-tiles for Enhancing Marine Biodiversity”.

These accomplishments in world-class teaching and research follow a trend in international recognition at CityU. Altogether 29 CityU scholars were named Highly Cited Researchers for 2022 by Clarivate, placing CityU among the top 50 worldwide. By faculty size, CityU’s percentage of the world’s most Highly Cited Researchers puts it first in Hong Kong and Asia.

CityU also shone in the 2021 top 100 universities granted US utility patents by the National Academy of Inventors. CityU is placed 29th in the world, its highest-ever position and was ranked 1st among local institutions for the 6th consecutive year.

Professor Sun (2nd from right) visited CityU's research projects.

Fourteen award-winning teams in the 48th IEIG are starts-up under HK Tech 300, CityU’s large-scale flagship innovation and entrepreneurship programme.

IEIG, an annual event dedicated to inventions, provides a unique opportunity for inventors and researchers to present the results of their research and their new products.

