Studying in a WORLD-CLASS British international school is never too far

[Sponsored Article] FIRST in Japan. Harrow International School Appi, Japan is scheduled to open in August 2022. Situated in the pristine mountain environment of Appi Kogen, Harrow International School Appi, Japan (Harrow Appi) is surrounded by nature: clean air, star filled skies and a healthy environment. One of the largest ski resorts in Japan, a 36-hole golf course, mountain bike trails, indoor swimming pool and 18 tennis courts are available to all students. Whether studying Physics or skiing fresh snow, academic excellence goes hand-in-hand with a profound connection to the environment and to sporting pursuits, allowing Harrow Appi students to become leaders for tomorrow. Harrow Appi caters for students aged 11 to 18 (Year 7 to 13) and, as a full boarding school, closely mirrors the experience of studying at Harrow School in the UK. Students from a wide range of countries enjoy comfortable boarding houses which provide a home from home. Join our online launch event! Meet our educators, parents and alumni to know more about the Harrow-branded education that leads to world’s top universities! Register your interest: https://bit.ly/3qDYtk6 Date: 30 January 2021 (Sat) Time: 14:00 – 15:00 Hong Kong 15:00 – 16:00 Japan 06:00 – 07:00 GMT Educational Excellence is in our Nature. Harrow International School Appi (Harrow Appi) sets the benchmark for international education in the region offering one-of-a kind learning experience in East Asia. One of its kind; Unique in Asia Achieving Academic Excellence - Harrow International Schools have built an exceptional track record of success in university placement. Utilising outstanding facilities, cutting edge methodologies, small class sizes (typically 16 students), and Appi’s mountain environment, our teachers enhance the curriculum in numerous ways. Our science students, for example, have immediate access to the natural world; they can conduct experiments outside and observe natural phenomenon first hand - habitats for instance, or astronomical study. Our creative arts students, inspired by the environment, produce extraordinary works of visual art, music and drama. Teaching utilises effective and modern methods, including numerous applications of digital technologies. Harrow’s Super Curriculum ensures our students are academically stretched. Students are encouraged to engage in activities which inspire their curiosities; they wrestle with difficult (perhaps even unsolvable) problems; they are challenged to apply their knowledge to new and unfamiliar situations. The rigour of carefully crafted examination preparation is balanced with the development of research skills and the ability to debate, to communicate confidently, to solve problems, and to think both critically and creatively. Languages and language learning are central to the approach of Harrow Appi. Whilst the curriculum is delivered in English, all students study either Japanese or Chinese. The Super Curriculum programmes enable students to extend their learning through the study of literature and various cultural activities. Our calendar of cultural events takes full advantage of the school’s setting in rural Japan. Harrow Appi students enjoy two distinct co-curricular (extracurricular) seasons: white and green. The white season focuses on winter sports. A race academy caters for elite skiers and snowboarders; expeditioning and mountaineering challenge the more adventurous. The green season gives wonderful opportunity in the great outdoors, focused on golf, tennis, and cycling. The golf and tennis academies provide world-class coaching utilising outstanding facilities, whilst the programmes for both road cycling and mountain biking are ambitious. Be a Boarder, Be More Harrow Being a Boarder is the most authentic way to experience a Harrow education; Harrow School in the UK has been offering a boarding-only education for centuries, as is the case in Appi. Learning isn’t confined to the traditional school day. Students might wake early to join swim training, to take photographs in the early morning light, or for some extra tutorial work with a teacher. After school, the opportunities for additional study, for activities, and for academic enrichment run late into the evening; a high-profile speaker, perhaps a famous politician or actor, might offer an inspiring talk, starting at 8pm; the astronomy club might meet after evening homework sessions to enjoy the clear night sky; the Ski Race team might work on their technique on Appi’s floodlit slope. Boarding is what creates the synergy between our core and super curriculum, the co-curricular programmes and Appi’s outstanding natural environment. It is what makes Harrow Appi one of a kind. Easy Accessibility – A home close to your home Three hours north of Tokyo, accessible by Shinkansen or from regional airports, Harrow Appi is within easy reach from across Asia. Parents are welcome to visit at any time, perhaps enjoying skiing in winter and golf or tennis in the summer. For Harrow Appi, educational excellence in in our nature. Follow us: http://bit.ly/aisl-harrow Website: https://www.harrowappi.jp/ Contact us: info@harrowappi.jp