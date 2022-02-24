CityU research team designed Araucaria leaf-inspired surface possessing 3D ratchets that enable different water-ethanol mixtures spreading in three directions: forward, backward and bidirectional.
World’s first new discovery of liquid directional steering in two centuries
- An artificial surface with 3D ratchet structures enables liquids of different surface tension to move in different directions.
- The research opens a new avenue for structure-induced liquid transport and emerging applications.
