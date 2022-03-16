The flexible, multi-layered electronic skin developed by Dr Yu Xinge and his team is the cornerstone of the new Robotic VR system. The sensors on the robotic hands provide haptic feedback to the user.
The flexible, multi-layered electronic skin developed by Dr Yu Xinge and his team is the cornerstone of the new Robotic VR system. The sensors on the robotic hands provide haptic feedback to the user.
Hong Kong /  Education

CityU’s advanced robotic VR system teleoperates robots for COVID-19 swab tests

Topic |   High-impact research
Advertising partner

Updated: 2:56pm, 16 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The flexible, multi-layered electronic skin developed by Dr Yu Xinge and his team is the cornerstone of the new Robotic VR system. The sensors on the robotic hands provide haptic feedback to the user.
The flexible, multi-layered electronic skin developed by Dr Yu Xinge and his team is the cornerstone of the new Robotic VR system. The sensors on the robotic hands provide haptic feedback to the user.
READ FULL ARTICLE