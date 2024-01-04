Celebrating Excellence School and Stakeholders' Achievements

Mr. Samuel YUNG, SBS, MH, JP, a distinguished alumnus of the HKUST EMBA program and the Executive District Director and Honorable Advisor of AIA Hong Kong, has been named the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award – Life Insurance by the Hong Kong Federation of Insurers for his exemplary leadership and contribution to the insurance industry.

In this role, Professor King will offer guidance on the vision and strategic planning of the Academy, a new body commissioned by the Hong Kong SAR Government to provide a comprehensive talent training platform for the family office sector, asset owners and wealth inheritors, and to facilitate the development of family offices in Hong Kong.

The Roger King Center for Asian Family Business and Family Office is the School’s research arm in the study of family business and family office, illuminating the development pathways of Asian enterprising families over the years. The Center’s Senior Advisor and Founding Director Professor Roger KING has been appointed a Board member of the Hong Kong Academy for Wealth Legacy under the Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council.

With over 40 years of experience in the insurance field, Mr. Yung has shown outstanding and visionary leadership in the industry's growth and advancement. He has also supported his alma mater as a member of the HKUST Council and a leader of the School’s alumni network. He has received a number of accolades for his remarkable professional and public services, including the Silver Bauhinia Star from the Hong Kong SAR Government.

Photo on the left: Mr. Christopher HUI, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, presents the award to Mr. Yung at a ceremony.Photo on the right: Dean Professor TAM Kar Yan (left), and Senior Associate Dean Professor HUI Kai Lung (right) extend their heartfelt congratulations to the distinguished alumnus Mr. Yung.

Kellogg-HKUST EMBA’s Record-Breaking 12th World No.1

The Kellogg-HKUST Executive MBA, a joint program by HKUST and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, has secured the World No.1 position for the 12th time in the prestigious Financial Times EMBA Ranking. Senior management of HKUST, the program alumni and students, and distinguished guests gathered to celebrate this record-setting achievement.

This remarkable milestone reflects not only the shared vision of the two schools in cultivating global business leaders, but also the unwavering devotion of the KH EMBA alumni, students and faculty to the pursuit of excellence.

HKUST MBA Ranked #1 in Asia by Bloomberg Businessweek

loomberg Businessweek has recognized the quality and impact of our MBA program as No. 1 in Asia- Pacific in the latest 2023-24 full-time MBA ranking. This provides valuable information as the criteria used agree with many of the program’s objectives, such as preparing our students for long-term career success and impact, quality of teaching, connecting students with alumni and corporate leaders, and developing innovative and entrepreneurial leaders.

HKUST Business School Leads Hong Kong in Eduniversal Ranking

The School’s unwavering pursuit of excellence has been recognized once again by Eduniversal, an annual ranking of business schools in over 150 countries. In the 2023 release of the Eduniversal Business Schools Ranking, HKUST Business School secured the top position in Hong Kong and second in Far East Asia. With the distinguished “5 Palmes of Excellence” recognition, we stand among the world’s top 100 business schools, highlighting our significant global impact and influence.

School Recognized for Sustainability Education and Social Impact

For the fourth consecutive year, HKUST Business School has been recognized by the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) for its sustainability education and social impact initiatives. It is the only school in Hong Kong to receive this honor again, and one of the few business schools to advance to the highest PIR level (Level 5: Pioneering School). The School has achieved improved scores in all dimensions, from governance, culture, programs, student support, and public engagement. The PIR is a rating by business students who evaluate how their schools address societal and sustainability challenges and prepare them for a sustainable future.